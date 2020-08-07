A.P. conducts COVID-19 tests extensively, particularly in containment clusters, says CM

Jagan Mohan Reddy said the COVID-19 positivity and mortality rates in the State were below national averages.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said though the COVID-19 positivity and mortality rates in the State were below national averages, the government was carrying out the tests extensively, particularly in the containment clusters to curb the menace.

In a review meeting on COVID-19 on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said up to 90% of the tests were being conducted in the containment areas and directed the officials to ensure that the call centres with 104 and 14410 numbers functioned effectively and the officials monitored the helpline performance regularly.

Officials said that for people with severe respiratory problems five to ten beds were made available at each Primary Health Centre (PCH) and the clinical protocols were being strictly followed.

Patients with fever and low oxygen levels were being immediately admitted to hospitals and if the problems aggravated, the patients were being shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

While the national average positivity rate was 8.87%, the State average has been 8.56%. In Karnataka it is 9.88%, 9.26% in Tamil Nadu, 19.36% in Maharashtra and 12.75% in Delhi. When it comes to mortality rate, the national average is 2.07% while the State average is 0.89%, 1.85% in Karnataka and 3.52% in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister asked about the telemedicine facility and instructed the officials to call back the users to get the feedback and take corrective measures wherever required.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (medical and health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others were present.