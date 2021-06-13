A.P. collects ₹44,178 cr. GST in 2020-21

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2021 22:19 IST

Liquor revenue fell in line with govt. policy, says Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Commercial Tax and Excise K. Narayana Swamy said that the State collected ₹44,178.51 crore GST in the fiscal year 2020-21 and a target of ₹55,935.13 crore has been set for the current fiscal of 2021-22.

In a release, Mr. Narayana Swamy said that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the State revenue. In a special drive between October 2020 and March 2021 the government had collected ₹1,772 crore pending taxes. He said the State’s Commercial Tax Department stood in the fourth position in the country.

Regarding income through liquor sales, Mr. Narayana Swamy said that the State’s value-added tax (VAT) collection on liquor was 41% less during the 2020-21 fiscal year compared to the previous one.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the State collected ₹10,403.84 crore VAT on liquor in 2019-20 and in 2020-21 it came down to ₹6,161.43 crore.

Mr. Narayana Swamy said that this was in line with the State’s policy towards liquor prohibition in a phased manner. He said that the decrease in income on liquor sales indicated that the government’s initiatives were bearing fruit.