A.P. CM’s act of compassion for his ardent fan

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu promptly provided a financial aid of ₹5 lakh to an ardent fan of his for medical purposes during a meeting at the Tirupati airport on Saturday (October 5, 2024) morning.

Mr. Naidu assured the fan that he was fulfilling a long-cherished wish of displaying compassion. Additionally, the Chief Minister granted the fan’s request for a photograph with him.

Surendra Babu (30), a resident of Renigunta, has encountered lifelong mental challenges and was recently diagnosed with liver cancer. Despite his health struggles, Mr. Surendra Babu has deep admiration for Mr. Naidu since childhood, aspiring to have at least one photograph with his esteemed leader.

Upon learning of this, Mr. Naidu invited Mr. Surendra Babu to the Tirupati airport after concluding his two-day visit to Tirumala in connection with the ongoing Brahmotsavams, engaged in a special interaction, and facilitated the photo opportunity.

On coming to know of Mr. Surendra Babu’s health challenges, the Chief Minister, on behalf of the government, provided ₹5 lakh to assist towards his medical expenses.

Mr. Surendra Babu expressed profound joy as his beloved leader greeted him warmly.

Tirupati district Collector S. Venkateswar, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, and other party cadres were present.

