A. P CM Jagan unhappy with ACB’s performance

Chief Minister (CM) Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed his displeasure at the lacklustre performance of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and gave the department officials three months time to get their act together.

The CM reviewed the department’s performance and said it was not up to expectations. He said ‘swiftness’ and ‘commitment’ should be the cornerstones of the department. Referring to the anti-corruption helpline 14400, he said it was started with an intention to help the public report about corruption at various levels and the result of this facility should be clearly visible.

Total clean-up

Mr. Jagan said the idea was to rid the State of corruption at all levels, and bribery should not be allowed anywhere. Whether it be at the Mandal Revenue Offices, the registration offices or the Town Planning departments of the civic bodies.

He wanted effective implementation of laws in a manner that people should think twice before taking bribe. Demanding result in three months, the Chief Minister said if needed, the officials and staff should work without taking leave and offered more staff and facilities to achieve the target.

Review after a month

Mr. Jagan said he would review their performance in a month. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Director General of ACB Vishwajeet and others were present.