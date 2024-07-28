A.P. CM to visit Sathya Sai district on August 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the Praja Vedika programme at Gundumala village of Madakasira Assembly constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district on August 1.

District Collector T.S. Chetan, who chaired a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the programme, here, on July 28 (Sunday) instructed the HoDs of all the government departments to ensure the success of the Chief Minister’s visit.

The Collector said after visiting Srisailam in Nandyal district, Mr. Naidu will take part in the pension distribution programme at Gundumala village, where he will also hold the Praja Vedika. All arrangements should be made at the venues, he said.

The officials were instructed to put up barricades at the helipad. The Collector asked all welfare assistants to be present at specific locations, and measures should be taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of power, water and other amenities.

The HoDs were directed to prepare reports, detailing the ongoing and proposed projects in the district, including canals, housing, water supply, tourism, and industrial sectors. Superintendent of Police V. Ratna also spoke in the meeting.