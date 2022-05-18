A.P. CM to flag off mobile veterinary clinics tomorrow

May 18, 2022 00:14 IST

340 ambulatory clinics to be launched with an outlay of ₹278 crore in two phases

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVC) under the ‘Dr. YSR Sanchaara Pasu Aarogya Seva’ scheme on Thursday.

The MAVCs are similar to ‘108 ambulances’, equipped with emergency healthcare facilities for animals.

The Andhra Pradesh government is launching 340 mobile veterinary clinics, with an outlay of ₹278 crore to ensure better accessibility to veterinary services at the farmers’ doorstep.

In the first phase, 175 ambulatory vehicles will be launched, with an outlay of ₹143 crore and 165 more vehicles will be purchased with an outlay of ₹135 crore in the second phase. The MAVCs will be rendering services from May 19.

The MAVCs will provide services relating to artificial insemination, veterinary healthcare on the spot, apart from assessing the spread and eradication of veterinary diseases in the area. Each vehicle will have a three staff —a veterinarian, an assistant with a veterinary diploma and a driver-cum-attendant.

The vehicles will be equipped with small laboratories which can perform 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests. The vehicles will also have stock of essential medicines, a hydraulic facility for loading animals.