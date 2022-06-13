A.P. CM to disburse crop insurance claims worth ₹885.45 crore to farmers June 14

4,04,461 farmers in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts to receive the benefits

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse ₹885.45 crore to 4,04,461 farmers as compensation under the ‘YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme’ for the crop loss in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts during his visit to Chennekothapalli on Tuesday.

The compensation amount is being given as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana and State government’s ‘Free Crop Insurance’ scheme .

A massive tent have been erected near the National Highway-44 for a public meeting as the Chief Minister will credit the amounts into the accounts of the beneficiaries online.

Earlier, the government had announced disbursal of ₹467.81 crore as part of crop insurance for 3.35 lakh farmers in undivided Anantapur district. On Monday, it was announced that the amount has been made almost double.

The Chief Minister will land at the Puttaparthi airport and arrive at the venue at 10.30 a.m.

As per the revised list, 1,71,881 farmers in Sri Sathya Sai district will get ₹255.78 crore, while 2,32,580 farmers in Anantapur district will get ₹629.77 crore. The beneficiary lists, which were supposed to be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras five days ago, came on Monday.

Meanwhile, some farmers alleged discrepancies in the list. A farmer from Putluru in Anantapur district claimed that he had lost cotton in 1.8 acres, but was sanctioned ₹3,143 only for 0.1 acre.

District In-charge Minister G. Jayaram and his Women and Child Welfare counter K.V. Usha Sricharan reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Collector P. Basant Kumar, Joint Collector Naveen and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Singh also inspected the venue for public meeting.

In the undivided Anantapur district, the total insurance amount disbursed was ₹628 crore for the 2019 and 2020 kharif seasons, said Joint Director Agriculture B. Chandra Naik.