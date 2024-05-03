GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. CM stone pelting case: Prime accused Satish moves bail plea in Vijayawada court

Satish contended that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered the small laceration injury above his left eye when a big garland was being laid around his neck with the help of a crane but the injury was not caused by any stone

May 03, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receives treatment after he got injured during the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, in Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receives treatment after he got injured during the Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vemula Satish, prime accused in the case of the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a stone (on April 13) moved a bail petition in Vijayawada metropolitan sessions court on Friday basically on the ground that he was falsely implicated in it. 

Satish was arrested by Ajith Singh Nagar police on April 17 allegedly for pelting a stone at the CM during his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra inVijayawada city and he has since been in judicial remand. He stated in the bail plea that an unruly person threw a sharp-edged stone at the CM with an intent to harm or even kill him.

He submitted that the de facto complainant Velampalli Srinivasa Rao (YSR Congress Party’s sitting MLA from Vijayawada West constituency, who was also injured in the attack) gave a complaint to the police with a view to get sympathy from the voters in the coming elections.  

In fact, Satish contended that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered the small laceration injury above his left eye when a big garland was being laid around his neck with the help of a crane but the injury was not caused by any stone. 

TDP, YSRCP cadres pelt stones at each other during nominations

It was further stated that Satish was neither an activist of any political party nor he had enmity with any leader including Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

The petitioner claimed that the police have forcibly obtained his signature on a blank paper and converted it into his confession statement to strengthen their false case. Therefore, he deserved to be enlarged on bail till the final disposal of the case.                                                        

