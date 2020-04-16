A.P. CM pays tributes to social reformer Kandukuri Veeresalingam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled the contributions of writer Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu to the society on the occasion of his 172nd birth anniversary on Thursday.
In a tweet paying tributes to the writer and social reformer, Mr. Reddy said, “Kandukuri Veeresalingam is the father of modern Telugu society. As a social reformer, he strived for the eradication of wrong practices in society and ensured access to education for women and all sections of society. Paying rich tributes to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary.”
