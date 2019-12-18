Jagan’s three capitals idea triggers protests in Amaravati

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) could have three capital cities - Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool as the legislative, executive and judicial capitals respectively - has triggered protests by farmers and various civil society organisations in the capital region on Wednesday.

People took to the streets at Velagapudi, Rayapudi, Krishnayapalem and Mandalam villages. Shouting anti-government slogans, the protestors demanded the CM drop what they called an ill-conceived idea of shifting the capital city in the name of decentralization.

Pooled then, peeved now

A large number of police personnel were deployed in villages around the capital as farmers and other stakeholders squatted on the roads, and some of them began relay hunger strikes. The farmers are peeved that they have given their lands under the pooling scheme keeping the larger interests of the State in view. However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s concept of three capitals was detrimental to them and their future generations.

On the other hand, political parties and different organisations in Rayalaseema hailed the CM’s proposal to shift the High Court from Nelapadu in Guntur district to Kurnool.

Three small minis versus one mega capital

It may be noted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy categorically stated in the Assembly that he favoured the development of above cities as three separate capitals. This was a marked departure from former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu's grandiose plans to develop 26 villages in the Vijayawada-Guntur region as one mega capital city.

The CM’s statement has come a few days before the submission of the report of the expert committee (chaired by former IAS officer G.N. Rao) which was constituted by the YSR Congress Government to suggest development strategies, including for Amaravati.