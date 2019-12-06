Y.S. Jagan’s personal assistant dead

Dampetla Narayana, 54, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s personal assistant died in a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday.

Man Friday

Mr. Narayana had served the family for three generations from Mr. Jagan’s grandfather Raja Reddy’s time at Pulivendula.

Dampetla Narayana (right) with Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy. File photo.

He has not been keeping well for the past one year having been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Mr. Narayana’s mortal remains have been brought to Diguvapalli in Mudigubba mandal of Anantapur district and the Chief Minister is likely to visit the village to pay homage to the departed soul.

He was treated in the City Neuro Hospital in Hyderabad, where even Mr. Jagan got treated after the infamous ‘knife attack’ on him at Visakhapatnam airport.

First in, last out

Narayana was the first person to come in contact with Mr. Jagan everyday in the morning and probably the last person to see him whenever the Chief Minister was away from home. During Mr. Jagan’s 18-month jailstay, it was Mr. Narayana, who kept in touch with his master and ensured the latter got good food. During his boss’ 3,800-km padayatra before coming to power, It was Mr. Narayana who was always seen just behind Mr. Jagan as a his shadow.

Having joined the YS family as a driver in Pulivendula, Mr. Narayana gradually became YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s personal assistant and continued to serve the family after Mr. Jagan set up the party.