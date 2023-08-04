AP CM Jagan to review relief operations in flood-hit areas soon

August 04, 2023 02:37 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district Collectors of the flood-affected Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Konaseema, and East and West Godavari districts to take up relief and rescue operations effectively.

Reviewing the relief measures in the flood-affected districts with the Collectors virtually from his camp office, near here, on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the officials were authorised to withdraw funds in advance under TR-27 in times of natural calamities.

“For the last four years, we are following this system, which is being emulated by other States,” he said, adding that he also made it a point to tour the flood-hit areas to personally supervise the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will visit the flood-hit areas on Monday and Tuesday, and review the relief measures. There should be no complaints from the affected families,” he said, adding that he had already instructed the officials to act with humanity in helping the victims.

He said the affected families and individuals should be given ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 respectively when they were sent back to their homes from the relief camps.

If flood water entered any house, such victims should be compensated with ₹2,000, while all other victims should be given ration of 25 kg rice, one kg vegetables, 1 kg red gram and 1 litre edible oil.

“If pucca houses are damaged in floods, the affected people should be given ₹10,000 each for repairs, irrespective of the extent of damage,” he added.

While ensuring enough medicines, including antivenom, in PHCs and village clinics, sanitation works should be taken up after the floods recede. Sanitation teams should be sent to the flood-hit areas from other areas, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to take up enumeration of crop and property loss after normalcy was restored.

“It is also our responsibility to provide alternative house sites and grant pucca houses to the people living in the low-lying areas. We have to show permanent solution, and district Collectors should take the initiative,” he said.

Roads and culverts damaged in the floods should also be repaired, while ensuring enough supplies of cattle feed, drinking water, medicines and other essentials, he added.

Revenue Minister D. Prasada Rao, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, and DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy were among the host of senior officials present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT