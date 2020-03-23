CM Jagan Mohan Reddy seeks MEA assistance to A.P. students stuck in the UK

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, to assist 24 students pursuing various courses in colleges and Universities across the United Kingdom (UK), wishing to return to their natives places in India.

Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister said it has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the 24 students and professionals from A.P. living in the UK want to return to India as the universities and workplaces have been closed in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Seeks help for stay

Mr. Praveen Prakash sought the support of the MEA to assist the students as they travel back and make arrangements for their stay as they have been asked to vacate the hostels.

For further clarifications, Ravi Shankar, Assistant Commissioner, A.P. Bhavan, (98719 99055), Medapati S Venkat, Advisor to Government of AP, NRI Affairs (96662 00006), and Ravi, Special Representative, Europe (+44 7898 804782), may be contacted.