A.P. CM Jagan performs bhumi puja to set up ₹270-crore bio-ethanol plant in East Godavari

The project is an outcome of talks in Davos and an example of ‘Ease of Doing Business in Andhra Pradesh’, says the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The project is an outcome of talks in Davos and an example of ‘Ease of Doing Business in Andhra Pradesh’, says the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy, in Gummalladoddi, on November 4, performed bhumi puja for setting up ₹270 crore bio-ethanol production plant by Assago Industries at Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Park, in East Godavari district. Its production capacity is two lakh litres per day with zero liquid discharge.

Addressing the gathering at Gummalladoddi village in Gokavaram Mandal, Mr. Mohan Reddy has claimed that the project was an outcome from the Davos talks and it was grounded within six months to set an example for ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in Andhra Pradesh.

“In May, I have invited the Assago group to set up the bio-ethanol plant in East Godavari while it was in search for land in a suitable State. Our existing ‘East of Doing Business’ policy enabled everything to ground the project within six months”, said Mr. Mohan Reddy.

“The Godavari region is often suffering from cyclones and floods that devastate agricultural crops, mostly paddy. The bio-ethanol plant requires the broken rice and maize which will be offered a better price in this region”, said Mr. Mohan Reddy.

“The plant will be an immediate solution to the farmers. The discoloured, broken rice and maize will get an immediate marketing facility. The plant will also come up with by-products including feed for cattle and fish”, said Mr. Mohan Reddy. The plant will produce bio-ethanol with residual broken rice and offer at least 500 employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister has appealed to Tech Mahindra CEO C. P. Gurnani to promote the industries in Andhra Pradesh by sharing his experiences and support extended by the State government to set up the bio-ethanol plant. Assago Industries MD Ashish Gurnani is the son of C. P. Gurnani.

Yeleru Canal: Responding to an appeal from Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chantibabu, the Chief Minister has announced; “Rs.50 crore has been sanctioned for modernization of Yeleru Right Main Canal (RMC) that irrigates 15,000 acres in the East Godavari district”.

Industries Minister Gudiwada Amarnath, B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and other officials were present. EOM