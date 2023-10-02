Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

October 02, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary in Vijayawada on October 2.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP Government has been working for the welfare of the people since 2019, taking Gandhi as the guiding light. “We have realised Gandhi’s dream of Grama Swaraj through the launch of Village/Ward Secretariat system in 2019. He will always be an inspiration to us,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He also remembered the services of freedom fighter and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He said his call, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ continues to resonate till date.