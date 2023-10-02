HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

October 02, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary in Vijayawada on October 2.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP Government has been working for the welfare of the people since 2019, taking Gandhi as the guiding light. “We have realised Gandhi’s dream of Grama Swaraj through the launch of Village/Ward Secretariat system in 2019. He will always be an inspiration to us,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He also remembered the services of freedom fighter and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He said his call, ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ continues to resonate till date.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.