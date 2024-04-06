ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to minorities on ‘truck with BJP’, says Sharmila

April 06, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KADAPA

The APCC chief accuses the Chief Minister of not fulfilling the promises he made to the Muslims

A D Rangarajan
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila offering prayers at the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has accused her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of having an ‘informal alliance” with the BJP government at the Centre, and has demanded an explanation from him to the minorities on this issue.

Addressing an election campaign for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat here on April 6 (Saturday), Ms. Sharmila said that her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) had always opposed the BJP knowing its “anti-minority stance.”

“How can a person who has become subservient to the BJP claim to be YSR’s political heir?” she questioned.

Appealing to the Muslim voters, who form a sizeable chunk in the Kadapa parliamentary constituency, Ms. Sharmila said that they always felt safe under the Congress rule.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised ₹15,000 as salary to imams, Islamic bank, ₹5 lakh insurance and so on, but fulfilled nothing,” she alleged.

Kadapa steel plant

Wondering what the BJP-led NDA government had done for the State to seek votes again, Ms. Sharmila said, “Kadapa steel plant would have been established by now had YSR been alive. The YSRCP government laid foundation stones thrice, but could not realise the dream project of YSR.”

Referring to the murder of her paternal uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, the APCC chief flayed the YSRCP government for the “undue delay in taking the probe forward.”

“After coming to power, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy never spoke about the murder case and continued to shield the accused. I have decided to contest the Kadapa LS seat only after the YSRCP allotted the seat again to Y.S. Avinash Reddy in spite of his name figuring in the case,” she said.

