A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders strict action against online microfinance apps

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to respond to the complaints and act tough against the microfinance app organisers

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the police to book those who were lending money through online microfinance apps and take stern action against them.

Mr. Reddy directed Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang to respond to the complaints and act tough against the app organisers.

Responding to the online ‘call money’ racket, Mr. Sawang said that instructions have been given to the Inspector Generals, Range DIGs, Commissioners of Police and the Superintendents of Police to take the complaints seriously and book cases against the accused.

“Police are making all efforts to identify the online app organisers in some complaints. Victims can lodge complaints in the nearest police station or they may register their complaints through A.P. Police Seva App, ‘Dial 100’ or ‘112’,” the DGP said.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu said many complaints have been received and the police registered cases on the organisers.

“We traced the callers in about 70 applications [cases]. The accused have been traced to Noida, Guaraon, Delhi, Rajasthan and other places. The cybercrime police identified the accused through their phone calls,” Mr. Srinivasulu told The Hindu on December 23.

“Some people, including several women, took loans worth ₹5,000 to ₹1.50 lakh through Instant Cash, Star Credit, Quick Money and other apps,” said an investigation officer.

Mr. Sawang appealed to the public not to borrow loans from private microfinance app, which were being operated without any permission.