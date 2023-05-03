A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport

May 03, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 3 said that North Andhra region, which was known for migration of people to other parts of the country, would become the destination for jobs and livelihood opportunities.

He formally laid foundation stone for the construction of international airport at Bhogapuram and later addressed a massive public meeting in Savaravilli village, located near the airport region. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the airport to be constructed by GMR Group was located at almost equal distance to Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam cities and would spur economic activity in all directions.

He said that construction of Mulapeta airport and Adani Data Center apart from the airport would ensure speedy development and prevent migration of the people from this region to other States. He hoped that the region would be a big hub for software industries and medical tourism. Mr. Reddy said that the GMR Group chairman G.M. Rao had assured him to complete the construction within three years while exuding confidence that he would come again for the inauguration of the airport.

“The then TDP government laid foundation stone for the project without completing land acquisition and prior permissions. But, our government has fulfilled all the requirements and laid the foundation stone with a clear vision to develop the region,” said Mr. Reddy.

He said that the airport to be constructed at an estimated cost of 4500 crore would ensure many livelihood opportunities and ensure speedy progress in Vizianagaram district.

He reiterated that he would discharge duties from Visakhapatnam from next September onwards in spite of hurdles created by TDP and opposition parties. He said that the developmental activities were visible in each and every village with the construction of ward and village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, renovated schools and hospitals. He promised to construct Central Tribal University in Saluru constituency of Parvatipuram-Manyam district very soon.

The Chief Minister alleged that the opposition parties were unable to digest his government’s image and developmental activities in the State. Several ministers including Dharmana Prasada Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Thammineni Seetharam, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLAs, and MLCs were present in the meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Rao felicitated Jagan Mohan Reddy and recalled his association with his family.

