ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over 8,912 TIDCO houses to beneficiaries at Gudivada

June 16, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar, the largest layout in AP, was raised at a cost of ₹799.19 crore in 77 acres

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over a TIDCO house to a beneficiary. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated 8,912 houses under ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’, the largest layout in Andhra Pradesh, which has been constructed at a cost of ₹799.19 crore, spread over 77 acres, at Mallayapalem village, in Gudivada, on Friday (June 16).

Mr. Reddy, along with Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Gudivada MLA Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and other officers went around the colony.

The Chief Minister walked into flats, interacted with the beneficiaries, and enquired about the quality of the houses. Later, he inaugurated former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy’s statue in the colony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials explained that apart from the TIDCO houses, 7,728 house sites were being provided at over 178.63 acres and out of which 4,500 houses are under construction, which lies adjacent to ‘PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar’ in Gudivada municipality.

The house owners, particularly the women who were in a jubilant mood, thanked Mr. Reddy for providing own houses for them, and took a group photograph with the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister handed over registration documents to the beneficiaries, A. Manisha, Sajeeda Begum, M. Padmavathi, K. Lakshmi Manasa, A. Ratna Kumari and M. Uma on the occasion.

He also announced the allotment of a burial ground — TIDCO master plan — land for drinking water plant and internal roads for Jagananna Colony, which will come up at a cost of ₹75 crore in Gudivada town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US