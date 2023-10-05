A.P. CM Jagan lays foundation stone for slew of projects worth over ₹3,000 crore

October 05, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 4 virtually launched Greenlam South Group’s industrial unit which was set up at a cost of ₹800 crore at Naidupeta in Tirupati district, and a 42,000-tonne capacity cocoa butter and chocolate manufacturing unit by DP Chocolates set up at a cost of ₹325 crore at Sri City.

The units will provide employment to 1,050 and 250 persons respectively.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the ₹4-crore Banana Processing Cluster of the A.P. Food Processing Society at Brahmanapalli near Pulivendula in YSR district, which will benefit 700 farmers initially.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the ₹544-crore bio-ethanol unit of Eco Steel India at Jajarakallu in Anantapur district, Everest Steel Bulding unit at Madakasira (₹250 crore), United Industries Auto Plastic unit at Gudupalli in Sri Satya Sai district (₹125 crore), Sarvani Bio Fuels unit at Buddhavanipalem in Bapatla district (₹225 crore), bio-pesticide unit of the NACL Multichem at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district (₹200 crore) and Ravali Spinners unit at Khandavalli in East Godavari district (₹200 crore). These units will provide direct employment to 3,250 persons and indirect employment to others.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for an instant chutney and powder unit to be established at Maddi in Visakhapatnam district by Orill Foods with an investment of ₹50 crore providing employment to 175 persons and benefiting 1,000 farmers, a manufacturing unit of Araku Coffee at Kodavatipudi in Anakapalli district with an investment of ₹20 crore providing employment to 200 persons and benefiting 1,000 farmers, and for 13 millet processing units to be set up with an investment of ₹65 crore.

The millet processing units will come up at Palakonda, Parvatipuram, Chintapalli, Bhimili, Rajanagaram, Rampachodavaram, Sullurupeta, Pileru, Jammalamadugu, Adoni, Nandyala and Kadiri.

Agriculture Minister K. Govardhan Reddy, IT and Industries Minister G. Amarnath and Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Ushasri Charan were present.

