A.P. CM Jagan extends Good Friday, Easter greetings

GUNTUR

02 April 2021 07:09 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Good Friday and Easter Sunday have been the two defining moments that have changed the course of history of mankind.

In a message, Mr. Jagan said that it was on Good Friday, that Jesus Christ was crucified on the Cross, but he was resurrected on Sunday, celebrated as Easter.

“The life of Jesus Christ was marked by a boundless love towards humanity, unfailing mercy towards helpless, forgiveness even to enemies, infinite patience and sacrifice,” he said in his message.

Advertising

Advertising