Andhra Pradesh

A.P. CM Jagan extends Good Friday, Easter greetings

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Good Friday and Easter Sunday have been the two defining moments that have changed the course of history of mankind.

In a message, Mr. Jagan said that it was on Good Friday, that Jesus Christ was crucified on the Cross, but he was resurrected on Sunday, celebrated as Easter.

“The life of Jesus Christ was marked by a boundless love towards humanity, unfailing mercy towards helpless, forgiveness even to enemies, infinite patience and sacrifice,” he said in his message.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 7:51:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-cm-jagan-extends-good-friday-easter-greetings/article34220587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY