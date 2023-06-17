ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. CM has released ₹10 lakh ex gratia to kin of boy set on fire in Bapatla district, says Mopidevi   

June 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - UPPALAVARIPALEM (BAPATLA DISTRICT)

The State government will initiate strict action against the perpetrators of the crime, says YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao after calling on the victim’s family

Sambasiva Rao M.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao addressing the media on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said on June 17 (Saturday) that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family members of 15-year-old Uppala Amarnath, who was burnt alive allegedly by some miscreants on June 16 at Rajolu of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venkata Ramana Rao, in his personal capacity, announced ₹1 lakh financial support to the boy’s family. He also visited the victim’s family and consoled them.

He further said that the government would take strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. The YSRCP leader also promised to secure a government job for one member of the boy’s family.

TDP announces ₹5 lakh ex gratia

Meanwhile, TDP legislator Anagani Satyaprasad announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia on behalf of the party to the boy’s family members. This apart, he said that the NTR Trust would take care of the education of Amarnath’s sister.

He demanded that justice be done to the victim’s family. The accused should be punished severely, he said.

Chairman of the A.P. Gouda Corporation M. Sivarama Krishna said the government had take all measures to arrest the culprits.

