A. P. CM for fool-proof implementation of Disha Act

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the implementation of Disha Act requires fast-track courts in all districts and ordered ₹ 2 crore be released for each to enable them to take the newly enacted legislation forward.

He also called for augmenting the capacity of the forensic laboratory at the State Police Headquarters and setting up new ones in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati for achieving better outcomes in the investigation of various cases.

Fast-track decisions

Addressing a review meeting on the Disha Act at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for speedy investigation of cases, particularly those involving women and gave the green signal for filling one DSP, three sub-inspector and four support staff posts in each one of 18 women police stations.

The CM gave his nod for recruiting 13 public prosecutors and creating the necessary infrastructure in the women police stations for implementing the Disha Act (A.P. Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2019).

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang said: “The Police Department has developed a mobile application for women security called Suraksha Spandana, and it would be integrated with toll free emergency numbers 100 and 112. Standard operating procedures were being evolved for implementing the Disha Act.”