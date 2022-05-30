A.P. CM congratulates UPSC toppers from State

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Challapalle Yashwant Kumar Reddy, who secured 15 th rank in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination-2021, the results for which were declared on Monday.

According to a release, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the other rankers from Andhra Pradesh, who qualified the examination.

Pusapati Sahitya secured 24 th rank, while Shruti Rajlakshmi bagged 25 th rank, followed by Ravi Kumar (38 th ) and Kiranmayi Koppisetti (56 th ), Karthik Panigrahi (63 rd), Gaddam Sudheer Kumar Reddy (69 th), Shailaja (83 rd), S. Sivanandam (87 th) and Akunuri Naresh (117th), the release said.

Mr. Yaswanth Kumar, who is working as an Assistant Commissioner (State Tax) at present, bagged 93 rd rank in the Civil Services Examination-2020. He is a native of Kurnool.