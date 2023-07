July 24, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of Andhra Pradesh and Chirag Shetty on winning the Korean Open Badminton doubles championship, defeating World No. 1 pair of Indonesia. The Chief Minister wished the duo success in future tournaments as well.