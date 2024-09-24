A.P. CM asks officials to improve service delivery through Real Time Governance Society

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the officials to prepare a project within 100 days to ensure better services to the people through Real Time Governance Society (RTGS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister visited the RTGS Centre in the first block of the Secretariat in Amaravati on September 24 (Tuesday). The RTGS initiative was launched during his previous tenure. Sidelined by the YSRCP government, the initiative is now being revived again.

Mr. Naidu, during his visit, reviewed the functioning of the RTGS Centre and held a meeting with the top officials including Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao. The discussions revolved around optimising the use of the RTGS Centre to streamline delivery of public services and enhance the efficiency of the governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of utilising RTGS for faster and more efficient service delivery.

Hub for master data

The RTGS should be the hub for all government departments to access and use unified citizens’ master data. Services such as Aadhaar-based verification, vaccination data, school admissions, ration card registrations, marriage certificates, and other essential certificates should be automated for easy public access, the Chief Minister said.

“With RTGS, we will be able to analyse real-time data. It will help the government respond immediately to emerging problems. This approach will ensure that assistance reaches the people without delay,” he explained.

Mr. Naidu stressed that the officials should work out how the RTGS can be utilised to ensure speedy services concerning sanitation, traffic, accidents, crime, irrigation projects, floods, calamities, disaster management and other issues.

“If the Real Time Governance actively analyses the data through CCTV cameras and drones, people will get an immediate response. A special project should be prepared in 100 days on public services and the programmes should be taken up through RTGS,” he said, adding that the goal is to ensure that citizens benefit from quicker, more transparent, and responsive governance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.