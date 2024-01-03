ADVERTISEMENT

AP-CID questions Amaravati JAC convener Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao in RGV case

January 03, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - GUNTUR

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has lodged a complaint, accusing Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao of making provocative comment against him during a TV debate

Sambasiva Rao M.

Amaravati JAC convener Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao coming out after attending the AP-CID inquiry in Guntur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) on January 3 (Wednesday) posed more than thirty questions to Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) convener Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao in connection with a complaint lodged by film director Ram Gopal Varma.  

The film director alleged that Mr. Srinivasa Rao had made certain provocative comments against him during a debate in a TV channel on his recent movie ‘Vyooham’.  

The questioning began at around 10.30 a.m. and continued until 6 p.m. S. Waheed Basha, the Inquiry Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID) along with other officials questioned Mr. Srinivasa Rao. The AP-CID allowed an advocate on behalf of the accused. 

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, after the questioning, told the media that he had never made any comment against Mr. Varma while ‘critically discussing’ his movie. He further said that the AP-CID had asked him to attend the inquiry for another day and he obliged.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders including Telugu Yuvatha Guntur district president Ravipati Sai Krishna raised slogans against the YSRCP government and Mr. Varma. They alleged that the government was resorting to threatening politics to suppress the voice of the people by foisting upon false cases.

