AP CID pacts with NALSAR

Vijayawada

03 September 2020 18:54 IST

The initiative will improve quality of investigation, says DIG

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) police entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, Hyderabad, on Thursday.

CID Additional Director-General of Police P.V. Sunil Kumar and NALSAR Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa signed the MoU online, in the presence of DGP D. Gautam Sawang and University Registrar V. Balakista Reddy from AP Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sawang said: “The police are facing many challenges at every stage and the pact will pave way for police-institution interface and strengthen the criminal justice system.”

“The MoU will provide a platform for investigation officers and the academicians to take up discussions on some case studies and on the judgments in sensational cases, improve quality of investigation and in gathering evidences,” the DGP said.

As CID Police were investigating sensational cases, including economic offences, cybe rcrimes, crime against women, bodily offences, major scams, ponzi schemes and fraud cases, the initiative would help the investigation officers very much, said Mr. Sawang and praised the CID team for entering into pact with the national academy.

Dr. Faizan said the national university, which has high reputation, would soon enter into an agreement with Telangana State Police, to train the police officers on diploma in criminal justice system.

“We took some important sentences, including the recent Prashanth Bhushan case, delivered in the Supreme Court as subjects for our students, who are undergoing internship with famous lawyers and doing research,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Exchange of knowledge

Mr. Sunil Kumar said the agreement would help both CID and NALSAR varsity researchers in exchanging knowledge. CID experts would visit the university campus and train the students and a team of research students would visit the CID headquarters soon, he said.

Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyannar, CID DIG S. Hari Krishna, CID legal advisers Sravan Kumar and P. Hari Kumar, SPs G.R. Radhika and V. Ratna, Additional SP K.G.V. Saritha and other officers were present.