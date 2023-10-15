HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. CID files two more petitions on Amaravati Assigned lands case in High Court

Earlier, the High Court reserved orders on it after concluding hearings

October 15, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) filed two more petitions before the High Court, praying to reopen the hearing in the quash petition related to the Amaravati Assigned lands case and take the new evidence into consideration, according to government sources.

Earlier, the High Court reserved orders on it after concluding hearings.

This case was registered by the A.P. CID in 2021, based on the report by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mangalagiri MLA of YSRCP, alleging involvement of Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and former Minister P. Narayana in the case. The High Court granted a stay on the investigation and recently completed the hearing on the quash petition filed by the accused, informed the CID sources.

The sources further added that while the criminal petition was reserved for orders, the CID officers received new evidence in the form of a voluntary audiovisual statement sent by Ponguru Krishnapriya, sister-in-law of Mr. Ponguru Narayana. She gave specific details on the manner in which Mr. Narayana allegedly indulged in the illegal purchase of the assigned lands, the sources added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.