AP-CID files Prisoner Transit warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in ‘FiberNet scam’

September 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh-Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the ACB court here for allegedly masterminding a ‘₹115 crore scam’ in the establishment of the AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL).

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged at Rajahmundry Central Prison after being sent to a 14-day remand by the same court in a skill development scam case.

The APSFL scam is related to the awarding of contracts to Tera Software Pvt. Ltd. for providing ‘triple play’ services (high-speed Internet, television and telephone service over single broadband connections) in purported violation of norms.

The ACB court took the PT warrant into consideration and posted it for hearing on September 20.

It also adjourned to the same date the petition filed by the CID for taking Mr. Naidu into custody in the skill development case and his interim and regular bail pleas, and another PT warrant filed in the Inner Ring Road case.

