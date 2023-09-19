HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

AP-CID files Prisoner Transit warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in ‘FiberNet scam’

ACB court posts the matter for hearing on September 20

September 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh-Crime Investigation Department (AP-CID) filed a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the ACB court here for allegedly masterminding a ‘₹115 crore scam’ in the establishment of the AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL).

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged at Rajahmundry Central Prison after being sent to a 14-day remand by the same court in a skill development scam case. 

The APSFL scam is related to the awarding of contracts to Tera Software Pvt. Ltd. for providing ‘triple play’ services (high-speed Internet, television and telephone service over single broadband connections) in purported violation of norms.

The ACB court took the PT warrant into consideration and posted it for hearing on September 20.

It also adjourned to the same date the petition filed by the CID for taking Mr. Naidu into custody in the skill development case and his interim and regular bail pleas, and another PT warrant filed in the Inner Ring Road case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.