A.P. CID files charge-sheet against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and others in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

February 08, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (A.P. CID) filed a charge-sheet against former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and others in a case related to the alignment of the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Master Plan before the trial court on February 8.

The CID officials said they filed the charge-sheet at the Court of III Additional Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Vijayawada, as per the proceedings that had taken place in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh earlier.

The CID said that the main accused were Mr. Naidu, Ponguru Narayana (former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Nara Lokesh (who was a Director of M/s Heritage Foods Pvt. Ltd. and later on a Minister), and realtor-brothers Lingamaneni Rajashekar and Lingamaneni Ramesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu and Mr. Narayana were ex officio Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority at that time.

The CID alleged that the “accused falsely projected to the government and to the Council of Ministers that there was a Government-to-Government Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Singapore and the Government of Andhra Pradesh regarding the Amaravati Master Plan. But, there was no such G2G MoU, and they did not obtain required approval from the Government of India for such MoU.”

“The accused had appointed a foreign Master Planner M/s Surbana Jurong on nomination basis and paid them several crores of rupees as fee. This was illegal,” the CID alleged.

The investigating agency further said that the “Master planner was utilised to prepare the designs for the Master Plans in such a manner as to have an Inner Ring Road and a Seed Development Area, Start-up Area to the advantage of the accused.”

“The Inner Ring Road was designed in a manner as to pass just adjacent to the land bank of the Lingamanenis, M/s Heritage Foods and the educational institutions’ campuses belonging to the family members of Mr. Narayana,” the CID alleged.

The CID further alleged that “Mr. Narayana financed and purchased about 58 acres of land in the names of his relatives and, in conspiracy with Mr. Naidu, the Seed Capital Area was designed just adjacent to these lands. They gave a commitment to spend ₹5,500 crore from the public exchequer and to make it as the area to be developed first, before any other area in the capital city area.”

“As a quid pro quo for the windfall gains in the value appreciation of the land bank of about 340 acres, received by the Lingamanenis, they gifted a house for the use of Mr. Naidu and his family members, as a rent-free accommodation,” it alleged. The ACB court had earlier issued ad-interim attachment orders on this house.

The CID further alleged that “M/s Heritage Foods had purchased about 14 acres of land adjacent to the land bank of the Lingamanenis. The Inner Ring Road was designed to pass by these lands, with the need for a very minimal acquisition of land. It caused rapid appreciation in the value of the lands.”

The CID informed that the offences were found to be punishable under Sections 120(B), 409, 420, 34, 35, 36, 37 IPC and Sec 13 (2) r/w 13(1)(c) & (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.