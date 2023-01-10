A.P. CID conducts searches on firm of Narayana’s daughter in Hyderabad

January 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - GUNTUR

The CID officials of Andhra Pradesh reportedly secured some key information on the alleged flow of funds for the “illegal and benami purchase of lands” made in the Amaravati capital area, during raids on NSPIRA Management Services Private Limited, owned by TDP senior leader and former Minister P. Narayana’s daughter, on Tuesday.

According to highly placed sources, the searches on the premises of firm at Madhapur in Hyderabad started in the afternoon and were continuing when reports last came in.

A case has been registered with crime number 14/2020 under sections 166, 167, 217 and 120 (B) of the IPC read with sections 34, 35, 36 and 37, and sections 3 (1) (f) & (g) of SC/ST (POA) Act, 1989 & section 7 of the AP Assigned Land (POT) Act, 1977 at the CID police station at Mangalagiri.

The case reportedly pertained to about 1,400 acres of assigned land in the Amaravati area estimated to be worth ₹5,600 crore.

According to the CID sources, “The then Municipal Administration Minister Narayana, some other Ministers and their benamis, with an intention to grab the assigned lands in the capital region from SCs, STs and BCs, created a fear among them that the lands will be taken away by the government under the Land Pooling Scheme without giving them any package. They then purchased the lands from them at cheaper prices. Later, the Ministers pressurised the officials for issuance of G.O. 41 in 2016, to gain the benefits of the land pooling for the assigned lands in the villages such as Mandadam, Velagapudi, Rayapudi and Uddandarayunipalem.”

“Kommareddy Brahmananda Reddy, K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, Gummadi Suresh, Kolli Sivaram, family members of some Ministers and others acted as benamis of the then Ministers and purchased the assigned lands from poor people. Pressure was brought upon the Sub-Registrar office staff in Mangalagiri, and others to allow registrations and GPAs on the lands in the prohibited list. Benamis and close political associates of Mr. Narayana were identified as the major beneficiaries in this scam, the sources said.

The Narayana Education Society, Narayana Learning Private Ltd., the Rama Narayana Trust etc., which were founded by Mr. Narayana and being operated by his family members since June 2014, channelised money into Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited. K.P.V. Anjani Kumar, who is the MD of the company, transferred the money into the account of his employees and payments were made to the farmers. The original documents pertaining to the lands were taken from the farmers and they were made to enter into sale agreements with the close relatives of Mr. Narayana. The transactions related to over 150 acres were identified so far, according to the sources.

The farmers, who later realised that they were cheated, had been representing to the officials for protection and restoration of their rights and entitlements under the land pooling scheme, they said.

NSPIRA Management Services Private Limited was incorporated with the daughter and son-in-law of P. Narayana as the Directors (Ms. Ponguru Sindhura and Mr. Puneeth Kothapa). It channelises payments for most of the procurements, manpower, infrastructure, and other requirements for all the schools and colleges in the Narayana group. All the financial activities of the entities connected to the Narayana group were carried out from the same premises, the sources said.