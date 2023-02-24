A.P. CID conducts searches in houses of former Minister Narayana’s daughters in Hyderabad

February 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The AP CID conducted fresh searches in Hyderabad on Friday and reportedly unearthed alleged benami transactions of former Minister P. Narayana related to Amaravati lands.

The searches were made in the residences of Puneeth Kothapa and Ponguru Sindhura, son-in-law and daughter of Narayana, and Sharani (another daughter of Narayana).

“Using the prior privileged information about the location of the Start-up Area, Narayana purchased 65 acres and 50 cents of agricultural land through benami transactions in and around the area during June, July, and August 2015 for ₹4.23 crore in the names of Avula Muni Shankar, cousin of P. Ramadevi, w/o P. Narayana; Potturi Prameela, an employee of M/s NSPIRA Management Services Pvt. Ltd. (managed by Ms. Sindhura and Mr. Puneeth); Rapuru Sambasiva Rao, brother of Ms. Ramadevi; and Varun Kumar Kothapa, brother of Mr. Puneeth,” according to CID sources.

“Bulk deposits and transfer of funds were made into the accounts of Ms. Prameela, Mr. Muni Shankar and Mr. Sambasiva Rao, just prior to the purchase of those lands in their names as the benamidars of Mr. Narayana,” the sources said.

While designing the alignment of the Inner Ring Road (eastern by-pass segment for Vijayawada), Narayana directed the designing consultant to arbitrarily shift the alignment of the IRR 2-3 km away from the 100 feet road from Tadigadapa to Enikepadu, closer to seven campuses of Narayana Educational Institutions. He also got changes in the IRR made for the benefit of Lingamaneni Group and Heritage Foods Pvt. Ltd, the sources added.