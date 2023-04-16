A.P. Child Rights Commission asks educational institutions not to conduct classes during summer holidays

April 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - VIAYAWADA

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) have directed the school and college managements not to conduct classes during summer holidays to protect children from the soaring heat.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao asked the Education Department to conduct surprise inspections at educational institutions and also to ensure uninterrupted power supply to schools besides arranging drinking water and proper transportation facility for students in the wake of the rising heat.

Reports indicate that many private schools and junior colleges have been conducting special classes to teach next year’s syllabus to students during the summer vacations, in violation of rules, and forcing the students to attend classes in the scorching sun, the Commission Chairman observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My son appeared for the final examinations and has been promoted to Class V in a private school. The school management has started classes for the next academic year. We received a message from the management stating that attending school is compulsory for the child,” said P. Ramesh, a private employee and a harried parent.

Mr. Appa Rao said despite heatwave conditions, many schools and colleges do not have basic amenities like proper drinking water or a bus shelter facility.

The SCPCR Chairman has directed the District Education Officers (DEOs), Dy. DEOs and other officers to visit schools and ensure that classes are not conducted during summer holidays.

“In the schools where examinations are being conducted, the managements are requested to arrange drinking water, electricity, first aid and other facilities and sprinkle water on the school premises,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

Parents and teachers are requested to take measures to protect children from sunstroke, the Commission Chairman said.

“Parents should ensure that their children wear caps and cover their heads with towels besides providing ORS water while attending half-day schools,” Mr. Appa Rao said.