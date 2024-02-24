A.P. Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Group-II prelims examination on February 25

February 24, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on February 24 (Saturday) directed the officials of various departments to make elaborate and fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (APPSC) Group-II prelims examination scheduled on February 25 (Sunday).

Addressing a videoconference attended by the district Collectors, Superintendents of Police and officials of the APPSC, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said, besides strict measures to prevent possible malpractices, the officials should ensure basic amenities at the examination centres such as supply of drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply.

He said the screening test was being conducted at 1,327 examination centres across the State, from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. As many as 24 IAS officers, 450 route officers and 1,330 liaison officers had been appointed. Additionally, 24,142 invigilators and 8,500 other staff would be deployed at the examination centres, he said, adding that 3,971 police staff would also be deployed.

For safe transfer of question papers, answer sheets and other confidential material to the designated places, 900 escorts had been appointed, in addition to 51 APPSC officials to monitor the entire exercise, said Mr. Jawahar Reddy.

The Chief Secretary said 14 buses belonging to the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had been arranged for safe shifting of men and material to the examination centres.

APPSC Secretary J. Pradeep Kumar was present.

