A.P. Chief Secretary denies charges of fraudulent assigned land deals, warns of legal action against JSP corporator soon

Despite condemning the allegations, JSP leader Murthy Yadav has been propagating lies as part of a conspiracy, says Jawahar Reddy

Published - May 26, 2024 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy will shortly issue a legal notice to P. Murthy Yadav, a JSP corporator of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), for accusing him of purchasing vast tracts of assigned lands in the north coastal districts, including Visakhapatnam.

In a press release, Mr. Reddy said that the allegation made by Mr. Yadav was baseless, and that he repeated the same on May 26 by claiming to have evidence of the accusation.

Mr. Reddy said he condemned the charges levelled against him by the JSP leader on May 25 itself, but he kept propagating lies. He, therefore, consulted his lawyers and would be soon issuing a legal notice.

In a statement to the media on May 25, Mr. Reddy said the allegation made by Mr. Murthy Yadav that he had purchased about 800 acres of assigned lands through fraudulent means were a part of a conspiracy, and he was taking it seriously.

