A.P. Chief Minister takes harsh view of fake medicines

VIJAYAWADA

03 August 2020 23:51 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy called for stringent action against those manufacturing and marketing fake drugs and ordered that steps be taken for strengthening the Drug Control Authority (DCA).

In a review meeting on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that laboratories should be fully equipped and a vigilance and intelligence wing be set up. He instructed officials to come up with an action plan for curbing the menace of fake drugs and stressed the need to increase testing capacity at labs in Vijayawada, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, the CM directed officials to focus on conducting periodic inspections on the 34,000 drug stores across the State and ensuring prominent display of information on the procedure to file complaints.

Director General of Drugs and Copyrights Ravi Shankar Narayan, Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and others were present.