A.P. Chief Minister Naidu to participate in global renewable energy investors’ meet in Gujarat

The meet is being organised from September 16 to 18 by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Andhra Pradesh is leading others in promoting and establishing renewable energy projects, says Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary (Energy)

Published - September 14, 2024 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
With energy demand projected to grow significantly, the State government plans to undertake renewable energy capacity additions in a phased manner.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G. Ravi Kumar will be participating in the 4th global renewable energy investors’ meet being organised by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat from September 16 to 18.

The meet will focus on future energy choices, offering insights into the latest trends, technologies and policy developments shaping the international Renewable Energy (RE) landscape.

Huge potential

Disclosing this in a review of green energy projects on Saturday, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand said India targeted to have 500 Gigawatts (GW) of energy generated from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, and that Andhra Pradesh was leading others in promoting and establishing Renewable Energy (RE) projects with a huge potential of 38.50 GW solar, 123.34 GW wind power and 43.89 GW pumped storage systems.

The energy demand in the State was projected to grow significantly and expected to cross 1,15,067 Million Units (MU) per annum by 2030. In order to meet the demand, the State government planned RE capacity additions in a phased manner.

Advantage A.P.

Mr. Vijayanand said the State had huge untapped RE potential, investor-friendly policies, availability of skilled manpower, several industrial parks and special economic zones co-located with major infrastructure facilities, access to power, water, roads and railway connectivity, and single window clearances. The State was moving from Ease-of-Doing Business to ‘Speed-of-Doing Business’, he added.

