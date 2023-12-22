ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kadapa district on December 23

December 22, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KADAPA

During his three-day tour of his native district, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Century Ply unit at Gopavaram, open various facilities at RIMS-Kadapa, and offer prayers on the occasion of Christmas at CSI Church at Pulivendula

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a three-day visit to his native district of Kadapa from December 23 (Saturday) coinciding with the Christmas celebrations.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to reach the Kadapa airport at 9.45 a.m. on Saturday, from where he will take a helicopter to reach Gopavaram to inaugurate the Century Ply plant.

After interacting with the industry leaders, he will take the helicopter to reach RIMS- Kadapa to inaugurate the Dr. YSR Super Specialty Hospital, the Institute of Mental Health, and the Cancer Rare block, before leaving for Idupulapaya for the night halt.

On December 24 (Sunday), the Chief Minister will offer prayers at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya. Later, he will leave for Simhadripuram to inaugurate the YSR Park, the Tahsildar’s Office, the MPDO office and the police station buildings.

On December 25 (Monday), he will leave the Idupulapaya guest house to reach the CSI Church at Pulivendula to participate in the prayers along with his family members.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave the Kadapa airport by 12 noon that day to reach the Gannavaram airport by 12.55 p.m.

