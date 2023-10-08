ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to address party leaders’ meeting in Vijayawada on October 9

October 08, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to discuss about the welfare initiatives of the government in the last more than four years and the political developments arising out the arrest of the TDP chief at the meeting

G V R Subba Rao
YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reviewing the arrangements being made for the party meeting at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A meeting of the elected representatives and incharges of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will be organised at the IGMC Stadium here on October 9 (Monday).

The meeting is being organised to gear up the cadres and leaders for the elections in 2024. Party founder-president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the crucial meeting.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to discuss various issues, including the developments arising out of the arrest of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, and corruption during the TDP term.

Party State general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, and leaders Chevireddi Bhaskar Reddy, Talasila Raghuram, and MLC Lella Appi Reddy inspected the arrangements at the stadium on October 8 (Sunday).

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna  Reddy said the Chief Minister would talk on implementation of welfare schemes. The revolutionary changes that were brought about in the State in the last more than four years would be discussed, he said.

“The aim is to prepare the cadres at the grassroot-level for the elections. MLAs, mandal-level leaders, and constituency incharges have to work in tandem,” he said.

