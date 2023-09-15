A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy strikes a chord with medical students

September 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed all the right buttons with his pep talk to the students after inaugurating five medical colleges on September 15.

The Chief Minister personally inaugurated the campus in Vizianagaram district and declared open the remaining four remotely.

“Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and jotted the same on an interactive flat panel and affixed his signature.

Striking a chord with the medical students present there, the Chief Minister said he firmly believed that they would become reputed doctors in the near future.

“In the next five years, you will become doctors. With God’s grace, you will become the best PG students and best doctors as well. People have lot of hopes and aspirations on medicos. Keep it in mind always,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and wished them all the best.

“The government is adopting a policy that ensures there is no shortage of specialist doctors. While 61% of specialist doctor posts are lying vacant on an average nationally, the State’s average is a mere 3.96%. The government has formed a recruitment board and has conducted special recruitments to fill the vacancies,” he said.

While 27% of the nurse posts were vacant at the national level, it was zero percent in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, while 33% of the lab technician posts in the government general hospitals were vacant nationally, it was zero in the State, he said.

“These facts show how the government is endeavouring to develop the health sector,” he said, adding, “I want you to become the best doctors with a humane touch. The government expects that you will serve the poor.”

The Chief Minister later inspected the laboratories and also went round a photo exhibition, besides sparing time for a photo ops with students and faculty members.