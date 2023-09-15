HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy strikes a chord with medical students

Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy says, and advises medical students to become best doctors with a humane touch

September 15, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy using a stethoscope to examine a manikin after inaugurating the government medical college in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy using a stethoscope to examine a manikin after inaugurating the government medical college in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pressed all the right buttons with his pep talk to the students after inaugurating five medical colleges on September 15.

The Chief Minister personally inaugurated the campus in Vizianagaram district and declared open the remaining four remotely.

“Not all angels have wings, some have stethoscopes,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and jotted the same on an interactive flat panel and affixed his signature.

Striking a chord with the medical students present there, the Chief Minister said he firmly believed that they would become reputed doctors in the near future.

“In the next five years, you will become doctors. With God’s grace, you will become the best PG students and best doctors as well. People have lot of hopes and aspirations on medicos. Keep it in mind always,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and wished them all the best.

“The government is adopting a policy that ensures there is no shortage of specialist doctors. While 61% of specialist doctor posts are lying vacant on an average nationally, the State’s average is a mere 3.96%. The government has formed a recruitment board and has conducted special recruitments to fill the vacancies,” he said.

While 27% of the nurse posts were vacant at the national level, it was zero percent in Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, while 33% of the lab technician posts in the government general hospitals were vacant nationally, it was zero in the State, he said.

“These facts show how the government is endeavouring to develop the health sector,” he said, adding, “I want you to become the best doctors with a humane touch. The government expects that you will serve the poor.”

The Chief Minister later inspected the laboratories and also went round a photo exhibition, besides sparing time for a photo ops with students and faculty members.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / medical colleges / medical education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.