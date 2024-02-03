A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking re-election on the basis of lies and false promises, alleges Kanna Lakshminarayana

February 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Minister and TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana on February 3 (Saturday) alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had come to power in 2019 on the basis of lies and false promises made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his rule was worse than that of the British.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is once again seeking the people’s mandate by giving them all sorts of assurances, but his party is bound to be defeated, having failed on all fronts,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said while addressing the media at the TDP central office, near Mangalagiri.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s penchant for power was evident from the misdeeds that had once landed him in jail when his father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister and his party leaders resorted to corruption on a large scale, and their policy decisions pushed the State backward by decades, but they had no qualms in seeking re-election.

Several MPs and MLAs were contemplating leaving the YSRCP being upset with Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corrupt practices and unable to bear his arrogance, he said.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijaya Lakshmi and sister Sharmila had contributed a lot to the growth of the YSRCP but got nothing in return. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy left them to fend for themselves, the TDP leader alleged.

The YSRCP was struggling to find good candidates for the coming elections as they realised that it was not worth investing their efforts and resources, the TDP leader added.