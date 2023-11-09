ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates agriculture and horticulture colleges, and lab on CARL premises in Pulivendula

November 09, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KADAPA

On the first day of his two-day visit to his native district, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in the consecration of Sri Krishna temple at Bhakarapuram and lays stone for Sri Swamy Narayan Gurukul Trust School

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Sri Krishna temple after its inaugural in Pulivendula on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated a slew of public amenities and laid stone for new facilities on the first day of his two-day visit to his native Kadapa district on November 9.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the consecration of the newly-built Sri Krishna temple at Bhakarapuram Ring Road Circle in Pulivendula, where he was given a ceremonial reception with ‘poornakumbham’. The temple was built on four acres at an outlay of ₹4.5 crore.

At the Andhra Pradesh Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock (APCARL) in the town, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the agriculture and horticulture colleges constructed with ₹9.96 crore. He also declared open a state-of-the-art Central Testing Laboratory built on the APCARL premises to test adulteration of dairy products and conduct quality control tests on pharmaceutical applications, diagnostic services and bacteria.

At Shilparamam

At the 38-acre Shilparamam, the Chief Minister launched face-lifting works at a function hall developed in 10 acres. The park has a musical fountain, hilltop tower with the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, boating, ropeway and a children’s zone.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid stone for Sri Swamy Narayan Gurukul (SSNG) Trust School coming up at a cost of ₹60 crore on a 12-acre site allotted by the government. The first phase of work began with ₹25 crore, which offers KG to Class 12 with admissions commencing from the academic year 2025. He also visited Aditya Birla group’s greenfield garment manufacturing unit.

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, district in-charge Minister A. Suresh, Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy participated.

Earlier, at Rayachoti in Annamayya district, he attended the wedding reception of Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam’s son and blessed the couple.

