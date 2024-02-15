A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorts his ‘young army of volunteers’ to ensure YSRCP’s victory in ensuing elections

February 15, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PHIRANGIPURAM (GUNTUR)

Stating that he had full confidence in the village and ward volunteers, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on February 15 (Thursday) that they would play a key role in the ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) victory in the forthcoming elections.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting, where he formally gave away the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to the best village and ward volunteers.

Saluting the services of the volunteers, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy urged them to campaign against the “false and misleading election promises of the TDP and its allies and spread the message that a vote for the Opposition will wind up the welfare schemes.”

The Chief Minister described the volunteers as his “young army” that had been extending “selfless service with unflinching commitment” and delivering welfare benefits transparently to the beneficiaries since 2019.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that during the TDP term till 2019, the Janmabhoomi Committees had “exploited people by seeking bribes for releasing monthly social pensions and benefits of other welfare schemes, besides working with nepotism and bias.”

In contrast, the volunteers had “revolutionised the delivery system of welfare benefits, replacing the corrupt system with a transparent and unbiased one,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed.

“With the cooperation of the volunteers, the government has been able to distribute funds worth ₹2,55,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) welfare schemes and ₹1,07,000 crore through non-DBT schemes in the last 58 months despite COVID-19 blues and reduced revenues from the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also alleged that the TDP manifesto was “full of false promises.”

“It is a mixed version of the manifestos of other parties and is likely to be thrown into the dustbin post-elections,” he said.

The YSRCP election manifesto had taken birth from the “sweat and aspirations” of the people, he said, adding that in the last 58 months the government proved its commitment to it.

“Being my confidants, you (the volunteers) have ensured the delivery of welfare benefits at the doorstep of people and have become responsible for the YSRCP’s victory in all the local body and by-elections after 2019. I am sure you will pave the way for its victory in the 2024 elections also,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the volunteers.

The Chief Minister asked the volunteers to become his star campaigners and thwart the “malicious propaganda” of the TDP and its friendly media.

Cash awards

In all, 2,55,464 volunteers across the State would be receiving cash awards worth ₹392.05 crore during the week-long programme to felicitate them.

Under the programme being implemented for the fourth consecutive year, a certificate, a shawl and a badge, along with enhanced cash prize of ₹15,000, ₹30,000 and ₹45,000, would be presented to the Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra volunteers respectively.

While 2,50,439 volunteers were selected for the Seva Mitra award, the Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards would be presented to 4,150 and 875 volunteers respectively.

Apart from felicitating the meritorious volunteers, the government would also give special cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 each at the Mandal (or Municipality or Corporation), constituency and district levels respectively to 997 volunteers who displayed “extraordinary talent” in eliciting the opinion of beneficiaries of YSR Pension Kanuka, Aasara and others welfare schemes.

