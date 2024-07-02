A.P. Chief Minister focusses on price rise, sand availability and state of roads

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials concerned to come up with a sand policy that is beneficial for all the stakeholders, undertake repairs to roads, and initiate steps to bring down the spiralling prices of essential commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a review meeting on the three issues at the Secretariat, at Amaravati, on July 2 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu emphasised the need to make sand freely available for the construction industry. “See that the sand required for the construction industry is made available immediately at the stock points. Also ensure that there is no shortage of sand and prices are regulated,” Mr. Naidu told the officials.

The officials, while comparing the sand policies implemented during 2014-19 and 2019-24, flagged the “lapses, failures and losses” in sand mining and supply due to a change in policy during 2019-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Role of private agencies

“There was sand scarcity during the previous government’s tenure. A steep rise in sand prices had impacted the construction industry. There was no transparency in sand quarrying, and problems cropped up due to involvement of private agencies in supply and sales,” the officials told the Chief Minister.

“Also, there was no GPS tracking during the previous government’s term. CC TV cameras were not functional. Online policy was not working properly. There was no supervision on sand mining and there was no monitoring of sand sold by the private agencies,” the officials said.

On the condition of roads in the State, the Chief Minister lashed out at the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for neglecting the maintenance of roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two options

“There are two options before the government now. One is to repair the damaged roads. And another is to fill the potholes and undertake repairs wherever needed. Though rainy season has started, roads need repair and attention as people should not suffer,” Mr. Naidu observed.

“A comprehensive report on the extent of roads damaged and estimates to repair them can be prepared in the meantime. Officials can also explore new technologies that are available in road construction, maintenance, etc.,” he said.

Stating that the common man was suffering due spiralling prices of essential commodities, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to take steps to control the prices of rice, red gram, tomato, and onion.

“Prepare an action plan to check the prices. The State government will take up with the Union government the need to import essential commodities,” he said.

Ministers K. Atchannaidu (Agriculture), B.C. Janardhan Reddy (Roads and Buildings), Kollu Ravindra (Mines, Geology and Excise), and Nadendla Manohar (Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs), and a host of officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.