A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to launch distribution of social security pensions in Mangalagiri on July 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the State-wide distribution of social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme at 6 a.m., at Penumaka village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on July 1. He will interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

According to an official release, the government targets to disburse pensions amounting to ₹4,408 crore to 65,18,496 beneficiaries on a single day, i.e. July 1. Members of Parliament and MLAs will participate in the pension distribution across the State.

Meanwhile, in an open letter to the pensioners on June 29 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu stated that he increased the monthly pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 in general, and doubled the pensions for the physically challenged from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, in compliance with the TDP manifesto.

The pensions would be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, he said, and pointed out that the decision to pay higher pensions was a tough one due to the constraints faced by the government.

However, the government did not backtrack as it was firm in doing good to the lakhs of people dependent on the social security pensions, he said.

On July 1, the beneficiaries would be given a pension of ₹7,000 each (₹3,000 for the months of April, May and June plus ₹4,000 for July).

The Chief Minister further stated that the increased pensions entailed an additional burden of ₹819 crore per month and another ₹1,650 crore on account of the increase of ₹1,000 each for April, May and June.

The previous government troubled the pensioners a lot, but they could henceforth relax as the TDP-JSP-BJP government was committed to ending their woes, Mr. Naidu added.

