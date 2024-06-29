GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to launch distribution of social security pensions in Mangalagiri on July 1

The benefit under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme will be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries; the Chief Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries at Penumaka village on the occasion

Published - June 29, 2024 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will launch the State-wide distribution of social security pensions under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme at 6 a.m., at Penumaka village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on July 1. He will interact with the beneficiaries on the occasion.

According to an official release, the government targets to disburse pensions amounting to ₹4,408 crore to 65,18,496 beneficiaries on a single day, i.e. July 1. Members of Parliament and MLAs will participate in the pension distribution across the State.

Higher amount

Meanwhile, in an open letter to the pensioners on June 29 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu stated that he increased the monthly pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 in general, and doubled the pensions for the physically challenged from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, in compliance with the TDP manifesto.

The pensions would be distributed at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, he said, and pointed out that the decision to pay higher pensions was a tough one due to the constraints faced by the government.

However, the government did not backtrack as it was firm in doing good to the lakhs of people dependent on the social security pensions, he said.

On July 1, the beneficiaries would be given a pension of ₹7,000 each (₹3,000 for the months of April, May and June plus ₹4,000 for July).

The Chief Minister further stated that the increased pensions entailed an additional burden of ₹819 crore per month and another ₹1,650 crore on account of the increase of ₹1,000 each for April, May and June.

The previous government troubled the pensioners a lot, but they could henceforth relax as the TDP-JSP-BJP government was committed to ending their woes, Mr. Naidu added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / pension and welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.