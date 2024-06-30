A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to launch distribution of pensions at Penumaka in Mangalagiri on July 1  

The stage is set for the launch of distribution of social security pensions by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Penumaka village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency at 6 a.m. on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will personally hand over the pensions to a few beneficiaries at their houses in the ST Colony at Penumaka.

It has been targeted to make the pension payment to 65.31 lakh beneficiaries to the maximum extent possible on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pensions will be given away in 28 categories, according to an official release.

The pension has been increased from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 for the old-aged, weavers, widows, toddy-tappers, fishermen, single women, traditional cobblers, transgenders, artists, dappu artistes and patients undergoing anti-retroviral therapy.

Pensions for the disabled (physically disabled and those suffering with leprosy) has been doubled from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000, and from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 to persons having chronic diseases such as those of the kidney and thalassemia. The pensions in various other categories remained unchanged.

The total pension disbursement amounts to ₹4,408 crore, and around 1,20,100 government staff will make the payments at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.